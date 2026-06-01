WindBorne Systems launches WeatherMesh 6 reportedly beating Europe's top models
WindBorne Systems, a startup, just rolled out WeatherMesh 6, an AI-powered weather tool that's reportedly beating even Europe's top forecasting models.
It covers Europe and the continental US with hourly updates at super-detailed 3-kilometer resolution.
WindBorne started with weather balloons and, in 2022, realized it could also build its own model.
WindBorne's 400-balloon fleet enables 5-day accuracy
WeatherMesh 6 can predict surface temperatures five days ahead with the same accuracy older systems manage for just one day.
Its secret sauce? A global fleet of 400 weather balloons feeding sensor data straight into the AI.
CEO John Dean says their unique approach lets them rely less on outside data sets and more on their own fresh information.
WindBorne adds transponders for safety
After a balloon collided with a plane last year, WindBorne added transponders for safety.
Backed by $25 million in funding, they're more focused on improving their technology than expanding fast.
Their balloon data are already being used by NOAA and the US military, and the company also sells forecasts to investors and commodity traders.