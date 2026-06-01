WindBorne Systems launches WeatherMesh 6 reportedly beating Europe's top models

WeatherMesh 6 can predict surface temperatures five days ahead with the same accuracy older systems manage for just one day. Its secret sauce? A global fleet of 400 weather balloons feeding sensor data straight into the AI. CEO John Dean says their unique approach lets them rely less on outside data sets and more on their own fresh information.

WindBorne adds transponders for safety

After a balloon collided with a plane last year, WindBorne added transponders for safety.

Backed by $25 million in funding, they're more focused on improving their technology than expanding fast.

Their balloon data are already being used by NOAA and the US military, and the company also sells forecasts to investors and commodity traders.