Windows 10 support ends in a year: What to do
Microsoft is ending all support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2024. After that, there'll be no more security updates or tech help.
If your PC can handle it, you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free.
If not, your options are: buy a new device, pay for Extended Security Updates (ESU), or keep using Windows 10 without protection.
Backup your files before upgrading
Microsoft really wants users to either move up to Windows 11 or sign up for ESU (which gives you one more year of security updates—for a fee).
Backing up your files is crucial so you don't lose anything important if things go wrong or hacks become more common once support ends.
How to erase your data
Before handing off your old computer, make sure to use the built-in erase tool to wipe all personal info.
With no future updates coming, sticking with Windows 10 gets riskier over time—so back up your stuff and upgrade (or enroll in ESU) if you want to stay safe.