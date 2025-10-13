Windows 10 support ends in a year: What to do Technology Oct 13, 2025

Microsoft is ending all support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2024. After that, there'll be no more security updates or tech help.

If your PC can handle it, you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

If not, your options are: buy a new device, pay for Extended Security Updates (ESU), or keep using Windows 10 without protection.