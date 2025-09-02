Next Article
Windows 11 can soon sync your clipboard with Android phone
Microsoft is testing a handy new feature: soon, you'll be able to copy text on your Windows 11 PC and paste it on your Android phone—no more emailing yourself links or notes.
It's currently in testing for those with the latest Windows Dev build, and you'll need to be signed into the same Microsoft account on both devices.
Syncing your clipboard across devices
This clipboard sync will run through the Link to Windows app and works with popular keyboards like Gboard or Samsung Keyboard.
While it's not available for everyone just yet, Microsoft seems set to bring this seamless cross-device sharing to all users in future updates—making life a bit easier for anyone bouncing between their laptop and phone.