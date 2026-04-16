Microsoft resolves phishing issue in Windows 11 update

Microsoft has released its April 2026 security update for Windows 11 , patching a Remote Desktop phishing vulnerability. The issue had been increasingly exploited in targeted attacks. The update is applicable to versions 26H1, 25H2, 24H2, and 23H2 of the operating system and comes with both security patches and system enhancements.

Exploitation details Update addresses critical RDP vulnerability The security update primarily targets a vulnerability related to Remote Desktop Protocol (.rdp) files. These files are often used for remote access in enterprise settings but have been exploited by cybercriminals to deceive users into connecting with malicious systems. The latest release from Microsoft includes protective measures that modify the behavior of these files when opened, thereby mitigating the risk of such attacks.

Attack mechanism Vulnerability could lead to unauthorized remote access The phishing vulnerability allowed cybercriminals to spread malicious .rdp files through phishing emails or downloads. When opened, these files could connect to attacker-controlled systems without clearly informing users. In some cases, sensitive features like clipboard access or local file sharing could also be enabled, increasing the risk of data exposure.

Advertisement

Update features Update introduces new warning messages and connection settings The April 2026 update brings several changes aimed at improving transparency and control. Users now have to review connection settings before an .rdp file connects, with these settings disabled by default to prevent automatic access to local resources. A one-time warning message is displayed the first time an .rdp file is opened, alerting users about potential risks.

Advertisement