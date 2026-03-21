Windows 11 will soon let you move and resize taskbar
Big news for Windows fans: Microsoft is bringing back the option to move and resize the taskbar in Windows 11.
Soon, you'll be able to dock it wherever you like (top, bottom, left, or right) and tweak its height for a setup that fits your style.
Microsoft says the change will reach Windows Insiders in the coming weeks, with a broader rollout to all Windows 11 users later this year.
Microsoft is ensuring all your usual features work smoothly
Microsoft's making sure all the usual features (like Start menu categories, Phone Link, notifications, Widgets, Copilot, and Cross Device Resume) work smoothly no matter where you put your taskbar.
They're also updating app layouts for a consistent look as things shift around.
Bonus: the Agenda calendar is back in notifications.
Update focuses on improving accessibility and user experience
This update is all about making life easier for multitaskers and anyone using ultra-wide or portrait displays.
A movable and resizable taskbar means better accessibility (think bigger icons if you want), plus it brings back some classic flexibility that users have missed since 2021.