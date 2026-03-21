Windows 11 will soon let you move and resize taskbar Technology Mar 21, 2026

Big news for Windows fans: Microsoft is bringing back the option to move and resize the taskbar in Windows 11.

Soon, you'll be able to dock it wherever you like (top, bottom, left, or right) and tweak its height for a setup that fits your style.

Microsoft says the change will reach Windows Insiders in the coming weeks, with a broader rollout to all Windows 11 users later this year.