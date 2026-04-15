Wisconsin longitudinal study tracking 10,000 finds no fluoride cognitive harm

Study challenges 2025 fluoride IQ report

This study pushes back on a 2025 report that claimed high fluoride could hurt kids' IQ, but that older research didn't actually use US data or account for other water contaminants.

Some states even banned fluoridation because of it.

Sociologist John Robert Warren hopes these new findings set the record straight: Because levels of fluoride added to municipal drinking water in the US are so much lower, almost all prior evidence from those international studies is not relevant to US public policy debates.

Major health groups like the CDC and American Dental Association still back fluoridation for healthy teeth, saying it doesn't mess with your mind.