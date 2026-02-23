Wispr Flow, AI-powered dictation app, now available on Android
Wispr Flow, a popular AI-powered dictation app, just landed on Android.
Its floating bubble lets you dictate in most apps that use standard Android text fields without messing with your keyboard.
The app edits as you speak—removing "ums," adding punctuation, and even fixing phrases on the fly.
Pricing and availability
You get support for 100+ languages, personal dictionaries that are planned to sync across devices, and handy voice shortcuts.
Command Mode lets you edit text hands-free, while whisper mode keeps things discreet.
Good news: unlimited dictation is free right now on Android devices. If you want all the advanced features elsewhere, it's $12/month.
How does it work?
Unlike built-in Android voice typing—which can be clunky and often needs fixing—Wispr Flow gives fast, polished results (they say it's four times quicker than typing).
It works smoothly in most apps that use standard Android text fields and helps anyone who relies on dictation get things done faster and easier.