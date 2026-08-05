Wispr Flow launches Mac AI notetaker using system audio
Technology
Wispr Flow just rolled out an AI meeting notetaker for Mac that quietly transcribes your meetings using system audio (no need to invite a bot).
It gives you live transcripts, quick AI-generated summaries, action items, and handy insights.
You can even ask it questions about past meetings or get real-time updates as things happen.
Wispr Flow eyes $2B valuation
With this launch, Wispr Flow is stepping up against tools like Granola, Fireflies, and Otter.
The company has already raised more than $81 million and was last valued at $700 million, and now it is eyeing more funding that could push its worth to $2 billion.