WMO warns current El Nino could be strongest ever
Technology
The U.N.'s weather agency says the current El Nino is "off the charts" and could be the strongest ever.
Basically, this happens when Pacific Ocean waters get unusually warm, leading to wild weather: think heavy rains or serious droughts, especially in Latin America.
The WMO expects this El Nino to stick around until at least February 2027.
Record global temperatures possible by 2027
This "very strong" El Nino has already triggered a food crisis in Central America's Dry Corridor and pushed Pacific temperatures over two degrees Celsius above normal.
The WMO warns we could see record-high global temperatures by 2027.
To help, they're boosting early-warning systems and pushing for drought-resistant farming so communities can better handle climate shocks.