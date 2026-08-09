Wockhardt and Orchid Pharma win US Indian approvals for antibiotics
Technology
India just scored two big wins in the fight against deadly superbugs. With bacterial antimicrobial resistance associated with over 4.7 million lives lost in 2021, new antibiotics are urgently needed.
Now, Mumbai's Wockhardt has developed Zaynich for tough urinary infections, and Orchid Pharma has obtained approval for Exblifep, both approved by US and Indian regulators to target bacteria that have outsmarted older drugs.
Wockhardt launches Miqnaf macrolide antibiotic
Wockhardt also introduced Miqnaf, the first new macrolide antibiotic for drug-resistant pneumonia in more than 30 years.
These breakthroughs put India on the map for antibiotic innovation and offer fresh hope as the world runs low on effective treatments against superbugs.