Wockhardt and Orchid Pharma win US Indian approvals for antibiotics

India just scored two big wins in the fight against deadly superbugs. With bacterial antimicrobial resistance associated with over 4.7 million lives lost in 2021, new antibiotics are urgently needed.

Now, Mumbai's Wockhardt has developed Zaynich for tough urinary infections, and Orchid Pharma has obtained approval for Exblifep, both approved by US and Indian regulators to target bacteria that have outsmarted older drugs.