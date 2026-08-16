Woman claims stepfather used Grok to create 7,000+ explicit images
What's the story
A woman, identified as Jane Doe 4, has joined a lawsuit against Elon Musk's xAI. The lawsuit was originally filed by three Tennessee teenagers and accuses the company of enabling child sexual abuse material through its chatbot Grok. The woman claims her stepfather used Grok to manipulate a photo of her at age 11 into over 7,000 explicit images.
Tragic aftermath
Woman's stepfather was found dead by suicide
The woman also revealed that her stepfather was found dead by suicide two days after the explicit images were discovered in a law-enforcement raid.
"Limitless access to these tools is spreading so quickly," she said.
"It is taking everyday life and turning it into child sexual abuse," the woman added.
Lawsuit details
Teenagers accused xAI of not taking basic precautions
The teenagers who filed the lawsuit have accused xAI (now a part of SpaceX) of not taking basic precautions to prevent Grok from being used for creating explicit images.
Earlier this year, X was flooded with millions of Grok-generated sexualized images.
The plaintiffs are now seeking class-action status for their suit against the company.