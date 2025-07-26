Next Article
Women-only dating app 'Tea' suffers major data leak: Details here
Tea, the women-only dating app, just suffered a big data breach—about 72,000 user images were leaked.
This includes nearly 13,000 selfies and photo IDs used for verification, plus another 59,000 images from posts, comments, and DMs.
The leak has sparked real worries about privacy and safety for users.
Stolen photos have already shown up on forums like 4Chan
The breach hit an old storage system with data from users who joined before February 2023.
Tea says no emails or phone numbers were exposed. However, some stolen photos—including driver's licenses—have already shown up on forums like 4Chan.
Experts warn this could put users at risk of stalking or identity theft.
Tea is now working with outside cybersecurity pros to investigate and tighten up security for everyone going forward.
