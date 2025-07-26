Women-only dating app 'Tea' suffers major data leak: Details here

Stolen photos have already shown up on forums like 4Chan

The breach hit an old storage system with data from users who joined before February 2023.

Tea says no emails or phone numbers were exposed. However, some stolen photos—including driver's licenses—have already shown up on forums like 4Chan.

Experts warn this could put users at risk of stalking or identity theft.

Tea is now working with outside cybersecurity pros to investigate and tighten up security for everyone going forward.

