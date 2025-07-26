Diabetes smartwatch reads glucose from your sweat

BITS Pilani Hyderabad researchers have built a smartwatch that checks your glucose, uric acid, and lactate levels from sweat—no finger pricks needed. It gives real-time health info and is expected to cost just ₹2,500. The team hopes to launch it within a year after clinical trials and approvals.

How it works The watch uses tiny sensors to read multiple health markers from sweat, hitting 97-98% accuracy for glucose in early tests.

This means you get a bigger picture of your health without any needles.

Focus on affordability and scalability Created by Cleome Innovation (a BITS spin-off), the device is designed to be affordable and easy to scale up so more people can manage diabetes comfortably.

They're also working on patch-style versions for even simpler tracking.