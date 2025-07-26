Diabetes smartwatch reads glucose from your sweat
BITS Pilani Hyderabad researchers have built a smartwatch that checks your glucose, uric acid, and lactate levels from sweat—no finger pricks needed.
It gives real-time health info and is expected to cost just ₹2,500.
The team hopes to launch it within a year after clinical trials and approvals.
How it works
The watch uses tiny sensors to read multiple health markers from sweat, hitting 97-98% accuracy for glucose in early tests.
This means you get a bigger picture of your health without any needles.
Focus on affordability and scalability
Created by Cleome Innovation (a BITS spin-off), the device is designed to be affordable and easy to scale up so more people can manage diabetes comfortably.
They're also working on patch-style versions for even simpler tracking.
Looking for industry partners to help bring this tech to market
The team is looking for industry partners to help bring this tech to market.
If all goes well, managing diabetes could soon be as simple as checking your wrist.