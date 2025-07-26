Microsoft leak may have helped Chinese hackers exploit SharePoint vulnerabilities

MAPP leak suspected

The trouble started when Microsoft shared early warnings with partners through its MAPP system in late June and early July.

But hacking attempts began the very day of the last alert.

The original bug was spotted by Vietnamese researcher Dinh Ho Anh Khoa back in May.

Experts now think someone inside MAPP may have leaked details that sped up these attacks—a deja vu from a similar breach in 2012.