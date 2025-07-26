UK adult sites now check your age—hackers find workaround
The UK just rolled out strict age checks for adult websites, using things like ID scans and AI to keep underage users out.
But hours later, ethical hackers showed these systems can be sidestepped with basic tech—leaving big questions about how effective they really are.
Hackers show how easy it is to bypass checks
Multiple viewers confirmed they could also bypass the new age barriers, proving that determined users can still access explicit content.
This has also led to more interest in unregulated platforms and dark web tools that help people dodge these checks.
How these workarounds affect online safety of minors
With these security measures so easy to beat, there's real concern about minors' online safety.
Regulators warn that skipping official checks means missing out on protections from safer, regulated sites.
Companies not following the rules could also face penalties, showing just how tough it is to balance privacy with keeping young people safe online.