Google Messages gets Material You redesign on Wear OS

The update brings brighter colors, playful animations, and better layouts for round screens. Now you'll see read receipts as checkmarks inside circles—a neat touch not even on the phone app yet. For now, it's only in the beta version of Google Messages for Wear OS .

Visually in sync with other Google apps

With this update, Google Messages aims to enhance user experience among smartwatch messaging apps thanks to its sharp new look and easier navigation.

The features stay familiar but everything feels more user-friendly and visually in sync with other Google apps—so chatting from your watch just got a little nicer.