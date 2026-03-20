WordPress.com now lets AI agents manage your site
WordPress.com just dropped a new feature that lets AI agents like ChatGPT, Claude, and Cursor help you create, edit, and manage website content, all by chatting with them in plain language.
Launched on March 20, this upgrade is included in every paid plan at no extra cost.
AI can now handle basic site tasks
Now, AI can draft posts or pages for you, update content, and handle basic site tasks; no dashboard access needed.
You stay in control: every action needs your OK first and AI-made changes are tracked in the site's Activity Log for transparency.
To try it out, just flip the switch at WordPress.com/mcp and connect via OAuth 2.1.
The Model Context Protocol (MCP)
The Model Context Protocol (MCP), rolled out last October, gives these AIs context about your site, like content and analytics, so they're not guessing in the dark.
It also works with WordPress features such as the block notes introduced in WordPress 6.9 to help maintain consistency across sites.
What's the difference from the old WordPress AI assistant?
Unlike the old WordPress AI Assistant (which works inside the editor and the Media Library and is available on Business and Commerce plans (and is automatically enabled for AI-built sites)), this new MCP feature lets MCP-enabled AI agents draft, edit, and manage content on paid WordPress.com sites where MCP is enabled and the user grants permission with write capabilities that operate under opt-in user controls and require explicit user confirmation for actions.
With WordPress powering nearly half of all websites worldwide, that's a pretty big deal for anyone looking to level up their workflow.