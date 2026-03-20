WordPress.com now lets AI agents manage your site

WordPress.com just dropped a new feature that lets AI agents like ChatGPT, Claude, and Cursor help you create, edit, and manage website content, all by chatting with them in plain language. Launched on March 20, this upgrade is included in every paid plan at no extra cost.

AI can now handle basic site tasks Now, AI can draft posts or pages for you, update content, and handle basic site tasks; no dashboard access needed.

You stay in control: every action needs your OK first and AI-made changes are tracked in the site's Activity Log for transparency.

To try it out, just flip the switch at WordPress.com/mcp and connect via OAuth 2.1.

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) The Model Context Protocol (MCP), rolled out last October, gives these AIs context about your site, like content and analytics, so they're not guessing in the dark.

It also works with WordPress features such as the block notes introduced in WordPress 6.9 to help maintain consistency across sites.