World Meteorological Organization: glaciers lost 408 billion tons, raising seas
Glaciers around the world lost a massive 408 billion tons of ice between October 2024 and September 2025, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
This massive melt pushed sea levels up by 1.1mm and marks the fourth year in a row of major glacier loss: mountain glaciers have now shrunk by about 6.2% since 2000.
WMO: summer melt outpaces snow accumulation
The WMO says this is mostly due to summer melt consistently outpacing winter snow accumulation since the 1990s, a pattern that's been growing since the 1990s.
Central Asia and South Asia West were hit especially hard, with a tragic glacier collapse on the Nepal-Tibet border in August that left over 390 people dead and more than 1,400 missing.
Even Argentina's usually stable Perito Moreno Glacier retreated by an unprecedented 385 meters in 2025.