World Meteorological Organization warns El Nino could raise global temperatures
Big climate news: The World Meteorological Organization says a super-strong El Nino is on the way and could push central and eastern tropical Pacific temperatures to record highs by late 2026.
This event (potentially being one of the strongest since at least 1950) might stick around until February 2027, bringing higher global temperatures and shaking up rainfall patterns.
That means more risk of both droughts and floods in different parts of the world.
Nino 3.4 may hit record 3.7C
The key climate index (Nino 3.4) has already jumped from 1.6 degrees Celsius in June to 2.5 degrees Celsius in August, and could hit 3.7 degrees Celsius by December, beating the old record from November 2015 to January 2016.
On top of that, another climate factor called the Indian Ocean Dipole is also peaking soon, which will make weather even more unpredictable globally.
Expect wetter seasons for parts of Africa and Asia, but drier times for places near the western Pacific and equatorial Atlantic, all while sea surface temperatures hit new highs this August.