Meet DuoChat, world's 1st relationship coach powered by AI

IIT Bombay 's mental health start-up, Infiheal, has launched DuoChat, the world's first AI relationship coach. The innovative product was unveiled at the pre-summit event of India AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi. DuoChat is designed to help two people communicate in real time and strengthen their relationships. The launch came ahead of Valentine's Day , a period that often brings communication gaps and unresolved tensions in partnerships to light.

Mental health Addressing the communication gap For the last decade, digital mental health tools have primarily focused on individual support for anxiety management and emotional regulation. However, a 2023 survey by the American Psychological Association found that almost 60% of adults reported significant stress related to friendships, family dynamics, or workplace communication. This highlights an urgent need for relational support systems like DuoChat.

AI facilitation How does DuoChat work? DuoChat creates a private and confidential chat environment where two participants can communicate simultaneously. The AI acts as a facilitator, introducing structured prompts and reflection cues to reduce defensiveness and clarify misinterpretations. It draws from established relationship science and evidence-based therapeutic frameworks, intervening selectively when the conversations become heated or when guided reflection may restore empathy and understanding.

