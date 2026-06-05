World's first AI-designed vaccine passes human trial

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have used artificial intelligence (AI) to create a "fundamentally new" type of vaccine. This groundbreaking development is said to be the first instance where a vaccine's key component has been entirely designed by AI and tested on humans. The novel vaccine is aimed at providing protection against a wide range of coronaviruses, including all COVID-19 variants and animal-borne viruses that could potentially trigger future pandemics.

Technological breakthrough How the Cambridge team developed the vaccine The Cambridge team used known genetic codes from various coronaviruses, collected by surveillance programs looking for potential viral threats. An AI analyzed these genetic codes and designed a "super-antigen" capable of training the immune system to protect against an entire family of viruses, even if they mutate or jump from animals to humans. This is the first time an antigen created by AI has been tested on humans, marking a major milestone in pandemic preparedness.

Ongoing research Trials on humans and animal research The initial trials, conducted on 39 people, were aimed at determining the safety of such vaccines. A second study with around 200 participants will provide more insight into how well it is training the immune system. The impact on the immune system was found to be "modest," but still generated excitement among researchers. The Cambridge team is also conducting animal research on universal seasonal flu vaccines and an H5N1-bird flu vaccine as a precaution against potential human pandemics.

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Future prospects AI could revolutionize vaccine research, says expert Prof. Andy Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said this approach is generating compelling evidence in animal research. He also emphasized that artificial intelligence will be a "game changer" for vaccine research as it could predict how the immune system would respond to a vaccine. This would speed up development and ultimately save lives.

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