Is the world prepared for the next pandemic?

The world is still unprepared for the next pandemic, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Helen Clark have warned. They co-chaired the WHO 's Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. Their statement comes after negotiators missed a key deadline to finalize a global pandemic treaty. The delay is due to disagreements over how countries should share information on potential pathogens and resulting vaccines, tests, and treatments.

Treaty Urgent action needed The pathogen access and benefit sharing (Pabs) system must be established before the WHO's pandemic agreement can take effect. Sirleaf and Clark said it was "deeply regrettable" that countries had not reached an agreement ahead of this month's World Health Assembly in Geneva. They also stressed that if a new pathogen emerged today, the world would be largely unprepared for it.

Call to action Next pandemic a matter of 'when, not if' Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's Director-General, has urged nations to "continue approaching the outstanding issues with a sense of urgency because the next pandemic is a matter of when, not if." The call comes as world leaders had first announced plans for a pandemic treaty in March 2021. However, progress has been slow due to high levels of mistrust between richer and poorer countries.

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Obstacles Misinformation and mistrust hinder progress The progress of the pandemic treaty has also been hampered by widespread disinformation on social media. False claims that the accord shall give away national sovereignty to the WHO have been particularly damaging.

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