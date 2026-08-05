Wrinkles debuts AI audio tour app on iOS and Android
Technology
Wrinkles is a new app for iOS and Android that acts like your personal audio tour guide, using AI to share hidden stories and cool facts about places around you.
With info on 1.3 million spots in 177 countries, it's perfect for exploring new cities or just seeing your own neighborhood in a whole new way.
Wrinkles supports questions and memory sharing
Created by David Stemler and Ryan Hansan, Wrinkles lets you ask questions about locations, follow friends or organizations, and add your own memories, like photos or voice notes, to spots you love.
Museums can also add their own stories and experiences to the map.
Ryan Hansan said, "The common thread isn't travel, it's curiosity."