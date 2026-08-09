WSJ says Apple testing CXMT chips for iPhones and MacBooks
Technology
Apple is testing out memory chips from China's CXMT for its iPhones and MacBooks, according to The Wall Street Journal.
With global chip shortages still a thing fueled by the AI boom, Apple seems to be exploring new options, some for devices sold in China.
So far, both Apple and CXMT are keeping quiet about the possible deal.
CXMT supplies HP and Acer internationally
CXMT isn't just big in China: it's already supplying chips to major brands like HP and Acer for laptops sold outside the US.
The company was considering building a second memory-chip plant in Beijing to boost production, showing it's serious about becoming a bigger player on the world tech stage.