WWF finds global wildlife populations down 73% since 1970

Wildlife numbers around the world have dropped by a massive 73% since 1970, according to a new WWF report.

The study tracked 35,803 population trends covering 5,790 vertebrate species between 1970 and 2022 and found that the average size of monitored wildlife populations around the world has fallen by 73% over the past 52 years.

But it's not all doom and gloom. Some conservation efforts are actually working.