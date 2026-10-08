WWF finds global wildlife populations down 73% since 1970
Technology
Wildlife numbers around the world have dropped by a massive 73% since 1970, according to a new WWF report.
The study tracked 35,803 population trends covering 5,790 vertebrate species between 1970 and 2022 and found that the average size of monitored wildlife populations around the world has fallen by 73% over the past 52 years.
But it's not all doom and gloom. Some conservation efforts are actually working.
India had 3,682 wild tigers 2022
The report spotlights India's tiger population as proof that focused action pays off: there were 3,682 tigers in the wild there in 2022.
WWF says wins like this show we can help struggling species bounce back if we invest in smart conservation strategies.