Wzatco launches Yuva Spectra projector in India at ₹13,990
Wzatco just dropped its new Yuva Spectra smart projector in India, now available for an introductory ₹13,990 (down from ₹26,990).
It's built for movie nights, gaming sessions, and binge-watching OTT shows with native Full HD 1080p resolution and 4K content support.
Plus, it runs Android 14 out of the box, so you get access to more than 8,000 apps and streaming services without needing a separate streaming device for supported apps.
Includes auto setup and 120-inch projection
The Yuva Spectra can project up to a massive 120-inch screen and comes with handy features like Auto Focus, Keystone Correction, Obstacle Avoidance, and Auto Screen Adjustment, making setup simple even if you move it around.
Its portable design includes a 270-degree rotating stand for flexible placement anywhere you want.
Dual built-in stereo speakers mean you don't need external audio gear.
You can grab one from the Wzatco site or Amazon India (look out for different promo deals on each).