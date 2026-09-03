Wzatco launches Yuva Spectra projector in India at ₹13,990

Wzatco just dropped its new Yuva Spectra smart projector in India, now available for an introductory ₹13,990 (down from ₹26,990).

It's built for movie nights, gaming sessions, and binge-watching OTT shows with native Full HD 1080p resolution and 4K content support.

Plus, it runs Android 14 out of the box, so you get access to more than 8,000 apps and streaming services without needing a separate streaming device for supported apps.