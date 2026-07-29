X says Australia's under-16 social media ban violates international law
What's the story
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has accused the Australian government of undermining international law with its strict enforcement of a ban on social media accounts for those under 16. The law, which came into effect last December, has been criticized by several US-based tech companies. Now, X has joined the fray, calling Australia's proposed changes unfair and "in clear conflict" with international legal principles.
Regulatory concerns
X criticizes proposed changes in submission to Australian Senate committee
In its submission to an Australian Senate committee, X criticized plans to give the eSafety Commissioner broader document discovery rights and increase maximum fines to A$99 million ($69 million).
The company argued these changes would compel any person outside Australia to provide information and documents just because they are "affiliated" with a company.
This, it said, is in clear conflict with international legal principles.
Global implications
'Proposed changes ignore procedural fairness, privacy'
X also warned that the proposed changes could have a severe impact on international comity, a term used to describe respect for another country's laws.
The company said these plans did not consider procedural fairness, privacy, or the broader impacts on online services and Australia's digital economy.
This statement by X comes as a major development in the ongoing debate over Australia's social media ban.
Free speech concerns
US congressional committee asks eSafety Commissioner to testify
A US congressional committee has asked the eSafety Commissioner to testify, accusing her of threatening American free speech.
This development further highlights the global implications of Australia's social media ban and its enforcement.
Notably, despite the ban, data from eSafety and studies have shown that most Australian teenagers under 16 still have social media accounts.
Legal action
eSafety regulator prepares potential enforcement lawsuit against 5 platforms
The eSafety regulator has said it is preparing a potential enforcement lawsuit against five platforms, but its efforts are being hampered by limited powers.
The regulator told the panel that its currently-limited power to compel documents was at odds with other regulators, making it dependent on "representations from providers about their own compliance."
This highlights the challenges faced by eSafety in enforcing Australia's social media ban effectively.