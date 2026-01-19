X-class solar flare could bring auroras to 24 US states
A powerful X-class solar flare erupted from the sun on January 18, causing radio blackouts across the Americas and sending a burst of solar energy toward Earth.
NOAA says this could spark strong to severe geomagnetic storms on January 20, making for some rare skywatching opportunities.
Where and when can you see the auroras?
If conditions are right, colorful auroras might show up in 24 states—from Alaska and Washington all the way to Maine, Ohio, and Colorado.
The best chance to catch them is between 1:00am and 4:00am EST on January 20.
For the clearest view, head somewhere dark with open skies—northern Iowa looks especially promising around midnight CT.
Quick tips for skywatchers
Grab a friend, find a spot away from city lights, and look north.
Even if you've never seen an aurora before, tonight's your shot!