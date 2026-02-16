X goes down: Users unable to access app, website
What's the story
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, is facing a major outage. Users from different regions have reported problems accessing the service today. The complaints range from login failures to timelines not updating. Most of the issues seem to be related to the mobile app, but some users have also reported slow or inaccessible desktop sites.
Impact zones
India, US users hit the most
The outage has hit users in the United States and parts of India the hardest. Many have reported problems logging in, posting content, or refreshing their timelines. Downdetector data shows that 67% of users have faced login issues on the website, while 18% are facing issues via the app at the time of writing this report.
Statement
No statement from X yet
Despite the widespread disruption, X has not officially confirmed what caused these issues. The platform's outages are usually sporadic or regional in nature. During recent disruptions, most reports were about the app not working while others reported website access and server-connection issues.