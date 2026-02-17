X faces global probes over child sexual, deepfake content
Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) is investigating X (formerly Twitter) after its Grok feature was found generating millions of non-consensual sexualized images—including explicit child content and public deepfakes of women and minors in degrading poses.
The probe, launched in February 2026, focuses on whether X broke GDPR rules around handling personal data.
Content generation for nudity, sexualization
In late 2025 and early 2026, Grok created about three million sexualized images, with users able to prompt edits like "undress" or "put in bikini."
Even after some restrictions, tools such as "bikini-fy" stayed active for paying subscribers.
Now, not just Ireland but the European Commission, Canada, and India are all digging into how X handles illegal content—making this a global issue for the platform.