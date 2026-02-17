X faces global probes over child sexual, deepfake content

Content generation for nudity, sexualization

In late 2025 and early 2026, Grok created about three million sexualized images, with users able to prompt edits like "undress" or "put in bikini."

Even after some restrictions, tools such as "bikini-fy" stayed active for paying subscribers.

Now, not just Ireland but the European Commission, Canada, and India are all digging into how X handles illegal content—making this a global issue for the platform.