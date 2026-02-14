X will suspend accounts not operated by humans: Here's why

X , the social media platform owned by Elon Musk , has started implementing measures to detect spam and automation. The announcement was made by Nikita Bier, the head of product at X. He warned developers against using artificial intelligence (AI) for data scraping on the platform. This comes as a response to the growing popularity of autonomous AI agents and open agent platforms like OpenClaw.

Account risk Bots won't be allowed on X Bier announced the new measures on X, saying, "We are rolling out more detection for automation & spam (and a lot more to come). If a human is not tapping on the screen, the account and all associated accounts will likely be suspended — even if you're just experimenting." He also advised developers to refrain from using their bots for now.

Scraping alert Automated scraping will also be detected Bier also warned that any form of automated scraping would be detected by the platform. He said, "Use the official API all you want. But any form of scraping or search that is automated will get caught currently." This comes as a response to the growing threat posed by platforms like OpenClaw, which make it easier to create spammy bots.

Platform threat Bier's earlier warning about OpenClaw's impact Bier had previously warned that existing communication platforms like Gmail and iMessage could become 'unusable' due to the rise of OpenClaw. He said, "In less than 90 days, all channels that we thought were safe from spam & automation will be so flooded that they will no longer be usable in any functional sense: iMessage, phone calls, Gmail."

