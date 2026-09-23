X's new feature allows calls without sharing phone numbers
What's the story
XChat, the messaging platform owned by Elon Musk, has launched a new feature called 'X Numbers.' The innovative tool gives users a unique code that can be shared with select individuals. This way, they can communicate or call each other via Chat even if they don't follow each other. The feature is optional and doesn't replace X's current message-request system.
Feature details
How X Number works
When an X Number is activated, anyone with that code can reach out to the user, even if they don't follow them or have a closed inbox.
Messages sent via an X Number go directly into the user's inbox instead of the message-request section.
The number can also be used for calls depending on individual call settings.
User control
Selective communication
The X Number feature is designed for selective communication. Users can share their unique code with people they want to hear from.
If the code is shared more widely than intended, it can be turned off or replaced with a new number.
This way, users have complete control over who can contact them via this feature.
Activation process
How to enable an X Number?
To enable an X Number, users need to open Chat and enter their Chat PIN if prompted.
Then, they have to open the inbox dropdown menu and tap on 'Number.'
Once they turn 'Enabled' on from the same section, they can share their unique code with someone or refresh it for a new one.
This way, anyone with just the old code won't be able to reach out as a new contact.