X lets US users trade stocks and crypto inside app
Technology
Starting today, X is rolling out a new feature for US users: you can now buy and sell cryptocurrencies and stocks without leaving the app for long.
Just tap on cashtags like $BTC or $TSLA to check live charts or related posts, then hit "Trade" to make transactions through partners like Interactive Brokers, Moomoo, Gemini, Kraken, or Coinbase.
Elon Musk frames X as tradable
This move is part of Elon Musk's bigger vision to make X more than just social media, a place where you can chat about markets and actually trade in real time.
Product engineering lead Mridul Singhai shared that these upgraded cashtags are designed to help users jump straight from conversations into market action.