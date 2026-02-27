X just made it easier for advertisers to run campaigns

X is making it easier for advertisers to bring their creative campaigns from other social media platforms. The company has announced an expanded set of aspect ratio support for both image and video ads. This means advertisers can now use the same content they have created for other platforms on X without having to reformat or crop their assets.

Feature details Advertisers can upload assets used on other platforms The new feature allows advertisers to upload the same assets they use on other social media platforms to X Ads Manager via Media Studio or its Campaign Form. This comes as a relief for advertisers who already use AI tools to resize creative assets for different platforms. The idea is to eliminate this extra step and make the process of running ad campaigns more efficient.

Business performance X's ad business suffered after Musk acquired Twitter The move also highlights the importance of X's ad business, which took a hit after Musk acquired Twitter. Although ad sales improved under former CEO Linda Yaccarino, 2025 revenues were still lower than pre-acquisition levels. eMarketer had predicted last May that X's ad business would start recovering sometime last year but remain half its original size post-sale.

Supported formats New aspect ratios supported for ads X now supports additional aspect ratios such as 4:5 (1440 x 1800 pixels) and 2:3 (1080 x 1620 pixels). The platform already supported formats like 1:1 (1080 x 1080 pixels), 16:9 (1920 x 1080 pixels), 9:16 (1080 x1920 pixels), and 1.91:1 (2064 x1080 pixels). Monique Pintarelli, head of global advertising at xAI, said this new feature would help brands test faster while maintaining consistency across their campaigns.

