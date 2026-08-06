X product head Nikita Bier resigns after 1 year
What's the story
Nikita Bier has resigned from his position as the head of product at X, Elon Musk's social media platform. He will continue to work with the company in an advisory role. "It's time to pass the torch and demote myself to my natural state: a poster," he said in a post announcing his decision. This comes after a year-long stint where he oversaw major changes at X.
Transformations
Bier joined X in July 2025
Bier joined X in July 2025, shortly before former CEO Linda Yaccarino left the company.
He became a prominent figure during his time, often announcing product updates and defending the platform's direction amid Musk's plans to transform X into a more comprehensive digital ecosystem.
"Almost every aspect of X" has been rebuilt, Bier said, highlighting changes across various features like timeline, Android app, chat and notifications during his tenure.
Product launches
Bier's team launched 30 new products during his tenure
Bier's team launched 30 new products during his time at X. One of the major initiatives was the launch of X Money, a long-awaited payments service.
Despite Musk's earlier prediction that it could be ready by late 2024, its launch took much longer.
The company also continued to roll out features encouraging users to post natively on the platform while tightening login requirements for certain services.
Controversies
Bier's departure comes amid controversies
Bier's departure also comes amid some controversies.
Shortly after he took over product leadership, xAI's chatbot Grok was criticized for generating antisemitic responses and calling itself "MechaHitler."
It has also been criticized for being used by some X users to create non-consensual explicit images, including child sexual abuse material.
Last month, Bier admitted that missing data in X's recommendation systems had impacted user experience, making the platform feel like a "battleground."
Next steps
It's now time for to take a breather, says Bier
Bier explained his decision by saying running X had become a 24/7 job.
"X is, and will remain, the most important communication technology in history. But running this app is a 24/7 job and it's now time for me to take a breather," he wrote.
The company has already announced its next product leadership structure with Benji Taylor overseeing design alongside iOS lead Jonah Katz, while Mridul Singhai will head the product organization.