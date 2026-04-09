X reintroduces voice notes to X Chat private messaging app

X updates DMs, tests X Money

To send a voice note, tap the microphone icon next to your chat box, hold to record or swipe up for hands-free mode.

This update comes after recent iOS beta tests and also includes upgraded direct messages, or DMs, with claimed end-to-end encryption (though some security concerns remain).

Plus, X is shifting away from its "everything app" idea, testing out separate services like the new payments feature, X Money.