X scraps revenue sharing program, unveils new creator rewards initiative
What's the story
X has announced the discontinuation of its Revenue Sharing program. The social media giant will replace it with a new initiative called the Original Content Rewards program. The change was announced on Friday via a post on the company's official account for creators, @XCreators. According to X, the new initiative is aimed at rewarding creators who produce original content on the platform.
Transition details
Revenue sharing program will continue until September 7
X has announced that it will stop accepting new enrollments into the Revenue Sharing program from Friday.
However, existing participants will continue to earn until September 7, 2026.
The company said these participants will get three final payouts, two on August 14 and August 28, and a final payment for earnings accrued till September 7 around September 11.
Program initiation
Creators can apply for new initiative from September 8
Existing participants of the Revenue Sharing program will be able to apply for the new initiative from September 8, provided they meet its eligibility criteria.
The first payout under this new program will be made on August 28, 2026.
Creators who were part of the Revenue Sharing program and enroll in this new initiative from September 8 will receive their first payment on September 25.
Requirements
Eligibility criteria for Original Content Rewards program
To be eligible for the Original Content Rewards program, creators must be at least 18 years old and reside in a country where it is available.
They should have a good-standing account with either a personal or business account.
They also need to subscribe to X Premium, Premium+, or Premium Business services and have at least 500 verified followers.
Reward structure
How will payments work?
The Original Content Rewards program will reward eligible creators for qualified impressions generated by their original content. Payments will be made every two weeks.
X defines qualified impressions as unique impressions from Premium users on the Home Timeline feed, where at least 50% of a post is visible.
Impressions from the same account counted more than once per post; paid, promoted, or artificially generated impressions; and fraudulent impressions are excluded from qualified ones.
Content guidelines
What content will be considered original?
X has specified that original content can include threads, videos, memes, graphics, illustrations, reporting, analysis, commentary, and reactions that add meaningful value to existing conversations.
Creators using others' content must add meaningful commentary or creative transformation for such posts to qualify.
Minor edits like cropping, filters, borders, watermarks, speed adjustments, or simple text overlays would generally not qualify as meaningful transformation on their own.