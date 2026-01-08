Centre seeks more details from X over Grok's obscene content

Social media giant X has been asked by the Indian government to provide more information regarding its artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Grok. The request comes after concerns were raised over obscene content generated by the platform. While X has submitted a detailed reply, sources say it lacks key details like takedown information and specific actions taken against this issue.

Information exchange X's detailed reply and government's response In its response, X emphasized its respect for Indian laws and guidelines, noting the country's importance as a market. The platform also highlighted its stringent content takedown policies for misleading posts and non-consensual sexualized images. However, despite being thorough, the reply was found lacking by government sources who said it "missed" key information such as takedown details and specific actions taken on the Grok AI obscene content issue.

Additional queries IT Ministry seeks more information from X The IT Ministry has now asked X for more details, including action taken and steps to prevent future occurrences. It wants specific information on takedowns and has asked the platform to respond immediately. This comes after a stern warning was issued over indecent and sexually-explicit content generated through misuse of AI-based services like Grok and other tools.

Policy enforcement X's stance on illegal content creation On Sunday, X's 'Safety' handle reiterated its policy against illegal content creation on its platform. It said anyone using or prompting Grok to create illegal content will face the same consequences as if they had uploaded such content themselves. This reiterates Elon Musk's stance on illegal content and shows the company's commitment to enforcing its user terms of service and AI usage restrictions.

Compliance requirements IT Ministry's directive to X On January 2, the IT Ministry had pulled up X and directed it to remove all vulgar, obscene and unlawful content generated by Grok or face action under the law. The ministry had asked the US-based social media firm to submit a detailed action taken report within 72 hours, detailing technical and organizational measures adopted or proposed in relation to the Grok application.