Why X has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Nitter
What's the story
X has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Nitter, an open-source project. The move comes after Nitter's service allowed users to view X posts without logging in or using the official app. The news was confirmed by a short message posted on Nitter's website and comes after previous technical attempts by X to take down the service.
Service details
Nitter's service and its role
Nitter's service, which fetches public X posts while removing ads, cookies, and JavaScript for a clean reading experience, also powers other sites like XCancel.
However, it was temporarily taken offline in 2024 after new API restrictions were introduced by X.
Despite these restrictions, development resumed and Nitter instances returned online.
Legal proceedings
Using legal means to take down Nitter
This time, X is using legal means to take down Nitter.
The project's website has confirmed that the main instance, Nitter.net, is offline while its creator seeks legal advice after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from X.
The letter accuses Nitter of unlawfully using and circumventing X's API and associated data through its service.
Legal violations
Accusations in the cease-and-desist letter
The cease-and-desist letter from X accuses Nitter of scraping X data and accessing accounts and session tokens in violation of the platform's rules.
It says these actions violate various US state and federal laws, including the Texas Harmful Access by Computer Act (SS 143.001 and SS 33.02) and the Lanham Act (15 U.S.C. SSSS 1114, 1125).
Project status
Creator seeks legal advice
In response to the cease-and-desist letter, Nitter's creator, who goes by the handle Zedeus, has not commented on the specifics of the case.
However, they have confirmed that other instances of Nitter have also received similar letters from X.
The message on Nitter's website reads: "nitter.net is offline and development has stopped for the time being. I'm seeking legal advice and won't be commenting further on the specifics for now."