Musk taps 'Star Trek' actor to promote X Money

Elon Musk has enlisted the help of Star Trek actor William Shatner to promote his latest venture, X Money. The new payments service was previously available only to X employees but is now being rolled out to a select group of users. However, unlike regular beta invites, these were given in exchange for a $1,000 donation to Shatner's charity supporting children and veterans' organizations.

Auction details Musk sent Shatner $42 as part of the payment The invitation was part of an online auction held on Monday, with Musk endorsing the move. Shatner revealed that he received payment from Musk via the X Money app before conducting the auction. A screenshot of the transaction showed that Musk sent him $42, a humorous sci-fi reference to "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," where this number is said to be the answer to life itself.

Beta access Winners will also receive a metal debit card The winners of the auction will soon get a notification, which will allow them to access the X Money service from within their app. This feature will be located right below the Premium link. They will also be among the first ones to receive an exclusive metal X Money debit card with their username from Visa, one of X's partners for its person-to-person payments service.

Advertisement

Service details The everything app The addition of X Money to the platform is part of Musk's vision for an "everything app," which would offer a range of services like private messaging, payments, creator content, subscriptions, video, and more. Screenshots shared by Shatner on X showed that the service comes with three tabs: Account, Rewards, and Activity. Users can deposit money into their account or send/request money from others.

Advertisement