xAI co-founders launch start-up to build AI that predicts future
What's the story
Three founding members of Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, have launched a new venture called Epochal. The start-up will focus on training models to predict future events. The move comes after the February merger of xAI and SpaceX, highlighting the continuing talent migration from top AI labs as researchers look for independent avenues to monetize advanced reasoning systems.
Innovative strategy
Epochal's innovative approach to AI model training
Epochal, backed by a $100 million personal investment from co-founder Guodong Zhang, aims to address a fundamental flaw in the way current AI models learn.
Instead of training systems on static datasets with known historical outcomes, Epochal plans to train models to make decisions under real-time uncertainty.
This new approach could revolutionize the field of artificial intelligence and its applications across various industries.
Product launch
Epochal Time Portal: A sandbox environment for AI agents
To support its innovative approach, Epochal has launched its first product, the Epochal Time Portal.
The platform is a sandbox environment that lets AI agents explore an archived internet as it was on specific past dates.
It uses a search index of over one trillion pages from three decades of web history, calibrated to the minute to avoid future data contaminating point-in-time simulations.
Industry impact
Revolutionizing enterprise decision-making with superhuman predictions
Epochal's technology is being marketed as a fundamental tool for enterprise decision-making across industries.
The company said in its launch announcement, "Superhuman prediction will redefine almost every industry because every decision is a prediction."
Along with Zhang, Epochal's leadership team includes other xAI co-founders Zihang Dai and Manuel Kroiss, Alex Bocharoff, and Frank Luan.
The company has also hired technical talent from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind.