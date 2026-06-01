Xbox delays 'Fable' to February 2027 over 'GTA VI' launch
Technology
Xbox has officially delayed Fable, the highly anticipated upcoming action-RPG from Playground Games, moving its release from fall 2026 to February 2027.
The main reason? Microsoft wants to avoid clashing with Grand Theft Auto VI, which drops in November 2026 and is expected to dominate the gaming scene.
Xbox says 'Fable' in great shape
Even though fans have to wait a bit longer, Xbox says Fable is "in great shape" and the team feels confident about where things stand.
The official Fable account teased, "We know this stings, but it won't be much longer before you're back in Albion making morally questionable decisions."
If you're curious for more, big updates and fresh reveals are coming at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, so mark your calendars!