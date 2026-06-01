Xbox delays 'Fable' to February 2027 over 'GTA VI' launch

Xbox says 'Fable' in great shape

Even though fans have to wait a bit longer, Xbox says Fable is "in great shape" and the team feels confident about where things stand.

The official Fable account teased, "We know this stings, but it won't be much longer before you're back in Albion making morally questionable decisions."

If you're curious for more, big updates and fresh reveals are coming at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, so mark your calendars!