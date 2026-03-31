Xbox Games Showcase set for June 7: What to expect
What's the story
Xbox has announced its next major showcase event, scheduled for June 7. The timing is similar to last year's event, which was held on June 8. The upcoming showcase will be a key moment for Microsoft's gaming division, especially after the recent retirement of long-time Xbox boss Phil Spencer and the appointment of Asha Sharma as CEO.
Event details
Event will be held in LA
The upcoming showcase will be livestreamed but will also have an in-person element for fans. "In my first month, I heard clearly that our community values Xbox FanFest," Sharma said on X. "As part of the return of Xbox, we made the decision to bring it back to LA to recognize the players who've been with us over the years."
Game reveals
Major titles expected to be featured
The showcase will offer "first gameplay looks and huge news on upcoming titles from our first-party studios across the Xbox family, as well as our third-party partners around the globe - from the biggest franchises to soon-to-be indie darlings." This includes a separate event immediately after, which will focus entirely on Gears of War: E-Day. Other major Xbox titles expected in 2026 include Fable and Halo: Campaign Evolved.