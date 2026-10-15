Xbox launches its smallest gamepad yet
What's the story
Microsoft has launched the Xbox Nano Controller, its smallest gamepad to date. The new controller measures just over five inches long and weighs under 100 grams. It features the standard Xbox controller layout but in a more compact form factor. The company believes that this controller will be particularly useful for younger players or those with smaller hands.
Enhanced functionality
The controller supports Bluetooth connectivity
Xbox's Nano Controller comes with a rechargeable battery and an action button that can be programmed via the Xbox Accessories app.
This way, you can customize it to take screenshots or capture gameplay videos.
The controller also supports Bluetooth connectivity, making it compatible not just with Xbox consoles and PCs but also iOS and Android devices, as well as select smart TVs.
Availability
Pre-orders are live now
Pre-orders for the Xbox Nano Controller are now live at a price tag of $49.99.
The device will start shipping in the US on November 4, with availability in 35 other countries next month. Further expansion into other markets is also planned down the line.
Samsung is bundling this controller with two months of Game Pass Ultimate access for new subscribers who buy select TVs in the US during this holiday season.