Xbox winds down Copilot on mobile and halts console plans Technology May 13, 2026

Xbox is saying goodbye to its Copilot AI assistant as part of a bigger plan to simplify things.

CEO Asha Sharma shared, "As part of this shift, you'll see us begin to retire features that don't align with where we're headed. We will begin winding down Copilot on mobile and will stop development of Copilot on console"

Copilot will disappear from mobile devices, and any plans to bring it to consoles are off the table. But if you use Xbox Mode on Windows 11 PCs, that rollout is still happening.