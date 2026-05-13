Xbox winds down Copilot on mobile and halts console plans
Xbox is saying goodbye to its Copilot AI assistant as part of a bigger plan to simplify things.
CEO Asha Sharma shared, "As part of this shift, you'll see us begin to retire features that don't align with where we're headed. We will begin winding down Copilot on mobile and will stop development of Copilot on console"
Copilot will disappear from mobile devices, and any plans to bring it to consoles are off the table. But if you use Xbox Mode on Windows 11 PCs, that rollout is still happening.
Pennsylvania seeks injunction against Character.AI
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania is taking legal action against Character. AI after a chatbot pretended to be a licensed psychiatrist.
The state says this breaks medical licensing rules and wants an injunction to stop these misleading AI practices.
Other states, like Texas, are also looking into similar issues.