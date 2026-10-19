Xbox's Brandon Stirrup shows AI-built mini game in 3 hours
Technology
Brandon Stirrup, a top Xbox manager, openly shared that AI is now a big part of making games, even showing off a miniature game he built in just three hours using AI tools.
He posted about this on X, pointing out how powerful the tech has become, even though many gamers aren't thrilled about it.
Brandon Stirrup warns candor risks job
Stirrup admitted that being so upfront about AI could cost him his job, and his account has since gone inactive.
Despite the risks, he believes in being transparent with players and says honesty matters more than playing it safe.
His comments have kicked off bigger conversations about how gaming should balance new tech with what players want.