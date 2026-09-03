XGIMI unveils Aura 3 series at IFA 2026 4K 120Hz
Technology
XGIMI just dropped its new Aura 3 Series at IFA 2026, and it's a big deal for home theater fans.
The Aura 3 Pro and Aura 3 Max are the first ultra-short-throw projectors to offer true 4K resolution with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, so movies and games should look seriously sharp.
Aura 3 Max 5,700 ISO lumens
The top-tier Aura 3 Max shines bright at 5,700 ISO lumens and can throw a massive image up to 200-inch.
Both models support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium, meaning they're built for both epic movie nights and low-lag gaming.
They run on Google TV (hello streaming apps!) and come with an impressive Harman Kardon sound system.
Preorders are open now with a $50 deposit to reserve a unit and lock in an additional $200 discount.