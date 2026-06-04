Xiaomi launches 17T in India priced from ₹59,999 with buyback Technology Jun 04, 2026

Xiaomi just dropped the 17T in India, aiming at users who want top-notch cameras and speedy performance.

The phone starts at ₹59,999 for 256GB storage (₹64,999 for 512GB), with up to ₹5,000 off if you use select bank cards.

Sales kick off June 30, plus there's a buyback program if you like switching phones often.