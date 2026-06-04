Xiaomi launches 17T in India priced from ₹59,999 with buyback
Xiaomi just dropped the 17T in India, aiming at users who want top-notch cameras and speedy performance.
The phone starts at ₹59,999 for 256GB storage (₹64,999 for 512GB), with up to ₹5,000 off if you use select bank cards.
Sales kick off June 30, plus there's a buyback program if you like switching phones often.
Leica-tuned cameras and 6,500mAh battery
The Xiaomi 17T packs Leica-tuned lenses: a sharp 50MP main camera, a periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom for those far shots, and a wide-angle option.
Selfie fans get a solid 32MP front camera.
Battery life looks promising too: 6,500mAh capacity with fast charging via HyperCharge tech.
Dimensity 8500-Ultra chip and HyperOS 3
Under the hood is MediaTek's Dimensity 8500-Ultra chip for smooth multitasking and gaming.
The display is AMOLED (6.59-inch) with crisp visuals thanks to its high resolution and up to 3,500 nits of brightness.
You also get Wi-Fi 6E support and Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 3 loaded with built-in AI tools right out of the box.