Xiaomi launches FX Mini LED TVs in India starting ₹32,999 Technology Jun 04, 2026

Xiaomi just launched its FX Mini LED TV series in India, offering screens from 43 to 75-inch.

These TVs pack QD Mini LED tech for sharp visuals, Fire TV built-in for easy streaming, and Dolby Audio for immersive sound.

Gamers will appreciate the DLG 120Hz mode on select models.

Prices start at ₹32,999, but you can grab them at an introductory rate of ₹29,999.