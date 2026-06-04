Xiaomi launches FX Mini LED TVs in India starting ₹32,999
Xiaomi just launched its FX Mini LED TV series in India, offering screens from 43 to 75-inch.
These TVs pack QD Mini LED tech for sharp visuals, Fire TV built-in for easy streaming, and Dolby Audio for immersive sound.
Gamers will appreciate the DLG 120Hz mode on select models.
Prices start at ₹32,999, but you can grab them at an introductory rate of ₹29,999.
HDR10+ 4K up to 104 zones
The FX Mini LED TVs deliver crisp 4K resolution with vibrant colors (93% DCI-P3) and up to 104 dimming zones for better contrast.
Powered by a speedy quad-core processor with dual-band Wi-Fi, they support HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, MEMC tech for smoother motion, and Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine 2.
The metal bezel-less design gives you nearly all screen, plus HDMI eARC, USB ports, Alexa voice commands via Fire TV OS, and access to over 12,000 apps.
Xiaomi TVs available June 11 online
You can buy these new TVs starting June 11 on Amazon, Flipkart, or Xiaomi's online store.
Sizes include: 43-inch (₹32,999), 55-inch (₹39,999), 65-inch (₹64,999), and the huge 75-inch model (₹79,999), all with introductory prices from ₹29,999.