Xiaomi launches Mini LED TV S series in India

Xiaomi highlights over 1B connected devices

To help buyers really see the difference, Xiaomi is letting people check out these TVs in Mi Stores, Mi Homes, and Vijay Sales.

The brand is also pushing for a connected living experience: Xiaomi has over a billion connected devices worldwide for easy interaction between your phone, TV, and smart gadgets.

As Batra puts it: "People are looking for an upgrade, but an upgrade that's meaningful for the next couple of years and not just a two or three-year kind of thing."