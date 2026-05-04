Xiaomi launches Mini LED TV S series in India
Technology
Xiaomi just dropped its new Mini LED TV S series in India.
Xiaomi's Gautam Batra calls the upgrade in picture and audio quality significant.
Xiaomi highlights over 1B connected devices
To help buyers really see the difference, Xiaomi is letting people check out these TVs in Mi Stores, Mi Homes, and Vijay Sales.
The brand is also pushing for a connected living experience: Xiaomi has over a billion connected devices worldwide for easy interaction between your phone, TV, and smart gadgets.
As Batra puts it: "People are looking for an upgrade, but an upgrade that's meaningful for the next couple of years and not just a two or three-year kind of thing."